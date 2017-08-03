Hanif Abbasi’s counsel asks SC for ECP probe of PTI’s funds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer, on Thursday, requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to send the issue of PTI’s prohibited funds to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a complete investigation.

Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh continued today his arguments before a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and including Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal and Justice Faisal Arab. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing without specifying the date for next hearing.

Sheikh said he supports the details of the PTI’s prohibited funds should be sent to ECP for a thorough probe, praying, “The court may send the details to the ECP, if it deems it proper.”

Akram Sheikh said the PTI said the PTI got the maximum donation worth Rs 400 million in 2013. It is obligatory to submit correct details of accounts to the court, he added.

Commenting on Panama case verdict, Sheikh said a father [Nawaz Sharif] was disqualified after his son failed to give him an agreed upon salary worth 10,000 dirhams.

Reacting to this, the bench said it was an epic ruling; hence, it should be read in entirety.