ECP stops Shahbaz Sharif from campaigning for NA-120 by election

A code of conduct released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif from conducting his own poll campaign for a by-election to NA-120.

The National Assembly seat in Lahore fell vacant after the disqualification of prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court last week.

The polling will be held on Sept 17.

“After the issuance of schedule of by-election, the president, prime minister, chairman and deputy chairman senate, speakers of assemblies, federal ministers, ministers of slate, governor, chief minister, provincial ministers and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, members of the national and provincial assemblies and other public office-holders will neither visit the area of any constituency nor shall openly or in secret give any subscription or donation or make promise for giving such subscription or donation to any institution of a constituency, nor shall inaugurate, commit to undertake or announce any development project therein for the advancement of the campaign of a candidate of his choice and thereby influence the results of election,” reads the code of conduct issued for the crucial electoral battle in the provincial capital.

According to the code of conduct, all these public office-holders, including the Punjab chief minister who is a potential candidate for the by-election to NA-120, have been stopped from visiting the constituency or a polling station after the release of the poll schedule.

It warned that legal action would be taken under Section 103A of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1976, relating to contempt proceedings, against any individual found in violation of the rules.

On the other hand, it’s still unsure whether CM Sharif would contest the NA-120 by-poll in Lahore.