De-seat Sindh law minister: SC moved

KARACHI: A petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan has been filed in Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The petitioner Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi through his petition has made the Sindh law minister, chairman NAB and election commission respondents.

He has taken the plea in his petition that NAB references are pending hearing against law minister Sindh and he does not fulfil articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner has prayed the court to issue orders for de-seating the Sindh law minister besides, placing his name on Exit Control List (ECL).