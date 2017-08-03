CTD kill 3 Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists in encounter in Gujrat

GUJRAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have shot down three terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban in an encounter in Gujrat late the other day.

As per a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out on University Road near Nala Muradpur on intelligence reports informing presence of terrorists in the area. After the terrorists opened fire, the CTD personnel were able to kill three of the terrorists during the retaliatory firing.A large amount of explosive material and weapons were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession.

A search operation has been launched against the other three who manage to escape the scene of the incident.