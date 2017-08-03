Chances of World Eleven tour to Pak diminishes due to security situation

ISLAMABAD: After government of Punjab’s excuse to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials regarding provision of foolproof security due to political activities, the chances of World Eleven’s tour to Pakistan have been diminished.

According to sources, top officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held meeting with officials of the government of Punjab and informed them about the tour of World Eleven. Security situation was also discussed during the meeting.

PCB officials informed the government of Punjab about World Eleven’s tour to Pakistan from September 11 to 19 and organising 3 T-20 matches in Qaddafi stadium. They asserted that the arrival and successful tour can help open doors for international cricket. They asked Punjab government to ensure foolproof security for successful organisation of the event.

The sources said that government of Punjab expressed their excuse due to the prevailing security situation in Lahore because election would be held on September 17 in NA-120. They said political momentum would be in full swing and hence the government of Punjab cannot take any security risk.

The sources said that Punjab government advised to arrange the tour in October when political activities will have calmed down.

It is worth mentioning that Moharram will commence during the last week of September when it would not be possible for the government to provide security.

Earlier in March 2009, Sri Lankan cricket team paid the last tour to Pakistan. After attack on the Sri Lankan team, Pakistan’s cricket grounds became deserted. After that, Zimbabwe was the only team to visit Pakistan.

The final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was played amid tight security arrangements. ICC officials and cricket board representatives of other countries also reviewed security arrangements.

Head of ICC task force Giles Clarke had promised regarding tour of the World Eleven to Pakistan and ICC also gave permission for it but the tour was cancelled due to the blast at Ferozepur road in Lahore.