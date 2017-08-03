Business community welcomes decision to elect Shahbaz Sharif as PM

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and Former Provincial Minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday has welcomed the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on behalf of the business community of Pakistan.

Zahid Hussain, who is also Secretary General of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI, said that nomination of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister was also a good move.

Mian Zahid Hussain added that Shehbaz Sharif would continue to push the developmental agenda of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and try his best to improve the economy.

He was still hopeful that the process of electing a new prime minister should be completed as soon as possible so that the vagueness ends without any further loss.

The business leader said that following the Supreme Court’s verdict, the PML-N has demonstrated exceptional self-control and political ripeness which has sent a very optimistic message.

Business community hopes that all the parties including the ruling party would keep the national interests supreme in the future.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif took the country out of the mess, took Pak-China ties to new heights, and initiated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is to transform Pakistan into an Asian tiger.

CPEC has put Pakistan on the world’s economic map while it has resulted in sleepless nights for the enemies of Pakistan, he added.