British parliamentarians express concern over worsening human rights situation in IOK

A group of British parliamentarians is on a visit to Pakistan and has expressed distress over the weakening human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

While talking to media along with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here on Thursday, the members of the delegation stressed the international community to take notice of the Indian carnage being inflicted on Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

Member British Parliament Andrew Flint said the Kashmir dispute is a human rights issue and urged the world to listen to the voices of the Kashmiris.

“I stand with truth. It is the basic right of people to live with freedom and peace. The rest of the world needs to know what is happening in Kashmir,” he said.

Wajid Khan, another member of parliament and part of the delegation, strongly damned the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and said the blood of the Kashmiris is “as valuable as that of anyone living in Britain or any other country”.

“We want to listen to the Kashmiris’ voices by going there,” he said. “Kashmiris have to decide about their future themselves.”

The delegation said it would request the Indian ambassador back home to allow a fact-finding mission to visit occupied Kashmir.

The delegation also said it will visit Azad Kashmir tomorrow (Friday).