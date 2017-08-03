Ayesha Gulalai’s personal secretary accuses her of corruption in development projects

Personal Secretary of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai, Noor Zaman alleged that she and her father Shams-ul-Qayyum had done corruption in development projects.

According to reports, the PA claimed that Gulalai did corruption of Rs 72 lac in the project of road construction from Bannu Link Road to Sada Khel Road. He said that he himself provided her Rs 47 lac.

He further accused Gulalai of embezzlement of Rs 12 lac in the funds given to build a road from Lakki Marwat to Tari Khel while Rs6 lac from the project to install solar tube well were also misused.

Ayesha used this money for the construction of her 4.5 kanal house in Bannu, he added.

Noor Zaman also claimed that Ayesha accepted a deal in Rs6 lac for the ticket of Councillor and had met governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) along with her father.

He further exposed that Shams-ul-Qayyum wished to get a ticket of NA-1 which would further make her daughter interior minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ayesha Gulalai alleged that the honour of PTI female members is not safe from PTI chairman Imran Khan and his gang. She said that Imran Khan sent ‘indecent’ text messages to female members of the party.

She revealed that the first message she received from Imran Khan was in October 2013 and many other female members also received those messages. She said that Imran Khan keeps Blackberry phone and asks the female members of the party to also carry Blackberry so that messages couldn’t be traced.

“The messages contained words that nobody’s honour would tolerate. They can be retrieved by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)”, she said.

Ayesha Gulalai said that she had no intentions of joining the ruling party but at least PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could be trusted for honouring women.