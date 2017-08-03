Ambassador Alice Wells calls on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua

ISLAMABAD: A US delegation led by Ambassador Alice Wells on Thursday called on the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement by foreign office, the visiting delegation was informed about the overall gains that Pakistan has been able to make in the last few years which are in line with the priorities of the government.

These measures include overcoming energy shortfalls, stabilising and setting the economy on the path of sustained high growth and enabling a secure environment through vigorous counter terrorism operations.

In this regard, the foreign secretary appreciated United States support as a longstanding development ally and Pakistan’s largest trade partner.

Pakistan’s perspectives on challenges confronting the region including the security situation in Afghanistan were shared as well.

The foreign secretary hoped that the ongoing US review would result in a comprehensive political strategy to promote reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and the region as a whole.

Janjua also drew the attention of the US delegation to the situation in IOK and the brutal repression of a just and peaceful struggle, and its implications for peace and security in the region.

Ambassador Wells was assured that Pakistan supports all initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable peace and security in the region and it was emphasised that a strong partnership with the United States was critical in achieving the shared objectives.

While thanking the foreign secretary, Wells acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

She also agreed on the importance of a strong partnership between the United States and Pakistan and gave US’s perspective on how to move the relationship forward in the coming years.

Ambassador Wells reiterated that the objective of bilateral cooperation was to seek a stable, secure and prosperous Pakistan.