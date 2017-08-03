Allegations hurled by Gulalai should be investigated: Muqam

ISLAMABAD: President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of PML-N Amir Muqam says he never held a meeting with former PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai to hatch any conspiracy against PTI.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that he will sue the PTI chairman for hurling baseless accusations against him. He said he is a straightforward person and never indulges in conspiracies.

“I don’t believe in conspiracies, I only believe in being transparent in front of the people,” claimed Muqam.

Muqam said he called Gulalai after her allegations surfaced in the media, and talked barely for a minute or so. “I told her I appreciate you for speaking the truth,” shared Muqam, adding that he has never met or spoken to her before or after that phone call.

He categorically rejected claims that he paid Gulalai to level the allegations. “Why would I need Gulalai to level allegations of corruption against the KP government when the whole world knows it already,” he said.

He said that Ayesha Gulalai’s issue is an internal matter of PTI but the allegations hurled by her should be investigated.

Ameer Muqam further said that Imran Khan is promoting negative politics in the country.