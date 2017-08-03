Alert issued for glacial lake outburst flood in Gilgit, Chitral

The Met Office has issued an alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral regions, forecasting a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

“Due to persistent heat wave conditions in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, the temperatures are likely to increase by more than 5C from normal, which may continue for next three to four days,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

“Melt rate will enhance due to high temperatures and expected localised heavy downpour which may trigger glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral areas,” it said.

People residing along the water ways must remain vigilant during the period, as the region is under the grip of unusual heat for the last few days.

Synoptic Situation: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of country and likely to continue in upper parts during next 24 hours.

Next 24 hours: Rain-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions) and FATA. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Next 48 hours: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in the most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir.

Past 24 hours weather: Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Islamabad, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Total Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Jhelum 160mm, Mangla 74 mm, Sialkot (City 66mm, A/P 64mm), Gujranwala 63mm, Gujrat 60mm, Islamabad (Golra 53mm, ZP 19mm, Bokra 16mm, Saidpur 13mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 42mm, Chaklala 19mm), Kamra 28mm, Chakwal 22mm, Lahore A/P, Murree 5mm, MB Din 3mm, Sargodha 2mm, Bannu 82mm, Kohat 81mm, Malamjabba 51mm, Peshawar City 43mm, PAF 28), Dir 10mm, Cherat 7mm, Parachinar 5mm, Balakot 1mm, Kotli 25mm, Muzaffarabad 21mm, Garhi Dupatta 5mm, Rawalakot 3mm, Astore 6mm.