15 suspects arrested in Punjab, Sindh as part of operation Raddul Fasaad

As security forces continue with the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad, fifteen suspects have been arrested in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Eight suspects were arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in various parts of Karachi.

As per a statement issued by Rangers in Karachi, the accused were involved in target killings, forced closure of shops and arson.

In a separate action, Rangers arrested alleged Lyari gangsters, Muhammad Hanif alias Annu and Zishan Danish.

They were involved in target killings, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, supply of unlicensed weapons and other crimes.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from them.

In Punjab, Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department have claimed to have arrested five terrorists during a search operation in Lahore.

According to an ISPR statement, the arrested terrorists were affiliated with banned organizations Tehrik-e-Taliban Swat and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.