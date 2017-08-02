YDA strike: 4 patients die at Allied Hospital in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD/LAHORE: At least four people have reportedly died at Allied Hospital since yesterday, in the wake of the ongoing young doctors strike being observed across Punjab.

As the strike entered its second day today, the members of Young Doctors Association abandoned the suffering patients suffering at various hospitals across the province.

The association members have demanded that the provincial health secretary, Najam Ahmad Shah, be removed from his position and the Central Induction Policy, introduced by him, be revoked. The association members argue that since the health secretary is not a doctor himself, he is not a suitable person to understand the issues of the health department.

Amongst the grievances of the members is the discrimination that the Central Induction Policy observes between the graduates of government institutes and those who have qualified from private institutions. Since the majority of the doctors have graduated from private medical colleges, they want the policy to be revoked and be replaced with an equal system for all.

Many health care facilities across Punjab, including Nishtar Hospital in Multan, Allied Hospital in Faisalabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan are without medical staff adding to the grievances of ailing patients.

Two patients in Jinnah and Services hospitals of Lahore reportedly died on the first day of the strike on Tuesday. But the administrations of the hospitals denied any such incident.

Moreover, it could not be determined whether the patients were brought dead or died at the hospitals.

As per hospital reports, an inquiry committee is required to submit the incident report within 24 hours.