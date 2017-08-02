Wife of abducted Lt-Col (retd) Habib approaches UNHRC for recovery of husband

Rubina Shaheen, the wife of Lt-Col (retd) Muhammed Habib Zahir who went missing in Khatmandu, has submitted a second application to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of United Nations (UNHRC) for the safe recovery of her husband.

Rubina had submitted her first application regarding the abduction of her husband in the UNHRC on April 12, 2017. According to a private TV channel, Rubina had stated in her application that her husband had been summoned to Nepal on the pretext of a job interview in UN projects. She said that her husband left for Nepal from Lahore via a Jordanian airline flight on April 5, claiming that her husband has been kidnapped by anti-Pakistan forces. She has appealed to the UNHRC to play its role in safe recovery of her husband.

Amnesty International has contacted Indian government in connection with recovery of Pakistani citizen Lt-Col (retd) Habib Zahid.

According to reports, Amnesty International while taking immediate notice of kidnapping of Zahid Habib has said the kidnapping the citizen of other country through deception was worst trampling of human rights.

The Amnesty International while taking forthwith notice of abduction of Pakistani citizen Zahid Habib made a contact with Indian government and Indian interior minister through a letter for his recovery by saying that Habib was called in Nepal from Pakistan for a meeting after being selected for a job and when he reached Nepal some RAW [Indian intelligence agency] agents, abducted him and put him in Delhi.

It was also stated in the letter that these RAW agents remained in contact with Habib for two months on social media under a plan. They called Habib in Nepal on false promise of providing him employment. When he reached there, RAW agents kidnapped him and took him to New Delhi.

Amnesty International had published a report just after second day of abduction of Habib from Nepal wherein it was said that Habib has been kidnapped by RAW agents. RAW agents are operating more than 200 fake IDs on social media and are abducting influential persons on false promise of providing jobs this way.

According to report, Amnesty International said that with reference to a letter received by it from wife of Habib it has demanded of Indian government to set free Habib on humanitarian grounds who had not gone to Nepal on some mission or official work.

Amnesty International has agreed to hold talks with Indian government in this regard and the meetings will take place in New Delhi and Mumbai next week. Zahid Habib is likely to be released after these meetings.