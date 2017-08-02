Wasim Akram emphasizes need for improvement in domestic cricket structure

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and swing king Wasim Akram has said that the domestic cricket structure should improve in the country and that there are glaring shortcomings in the whole first-class cricket set-up in Pakistan.
Speaking to a local media outlet he said that it is disappointing that even after seventy years of its creation, Pakistan still doesn’t have a proper domestic and first-class cricket structure.
He said that the team needs to continue delivering amazing performances like they did in Champions Trophy and that can only be achieved if the country invests in its domestic cricket structure.
He also said that young cricketers should experience first-class cricket in addition to playing country cricket, in order to get more exposure.