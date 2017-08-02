Uzma Yousaf becomes first Pakistani female to climb Spantik peak

ISLAMABAD: Uzma Yousaf has become the first Pakistani woman to scale 7,027-metre high Spantik peak in the Spantik-Sosbun Mountains sub-range of the Karakoram in Nagar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Uzma’s high altitude team included Wajid Ullah Nagri, Asghar Hussain and Yaseen.

Also known as Golden Peak, Spantik has gained significant popularity amongst expedition climbers recently.

“We’ve arrived at the top of Spantik at 9:16 am today (Wednesday). I’m really happy at the achievement. I know people in Pakistan are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day on August 14. My joy has multiplied as I’ve been able to carry Pakistan’s flag at the top of Spantik at this moment,” a jubilant Uzma told APP on phone from atop Spantik.

The 43-year old, who started her climbing career by scaling 6050-metre Mingling Sar in October last year and 5098 meters Rush Peak in February this year, said that it took her team 31 days to complete the voyage.

“It was a really tough journey. The snow was not allowing us to move. But we did not give up our mission and thank God finally we made it,” she said.

She said her successful expedition was the proof that with determination and passion challenges could be overcome and dreams materialised.

Her husband Yousaf Akhtar, who financed and backed the expedition, said he was proud of his wife.

“She is a really talented lady. Though she has not been trained like other mountaineers, she has been making meticulous preparations for this climb for the past several months. Her hard work has paid back” he said.

Yousaf also claimed that Uzma was the first lady to have climbed a seven-thousand-metre high peak in Pakistan.