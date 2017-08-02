Two Pakistani students receive distinction in UOL law programme

Two Pakistani students, belonging to School of International Law (SIL) Islamabad, have received First Class Award from the University of London by securing top positions in the International Programmes Examinations.

According to details, the SIL has announced that two of its final year LLB (Hons) students topped their University of London International Programmes examinations.

Studying for the prestigious distance learning programme, Shayan Ahmed and Sakeena Moeen has both received the First Class Award from the University of London. The award is given to the selected students based on their high marks and overall performance in the LLB programme.

“We are extremely proud of our students,” said the SIL Principal Nida Tareen. “This is the second time that the SIL students achieved not one but two such awards at the same time. Previously in 2015, two of our students achieved the same results. This year history has repeated itself fortunately. Our hardworking students and devoted faculty members efforts have paid off thankfully. Pakistani students have proven once again to the world that they can excel in any field that they set their sights on,” she added.

Simon Askey, Undergraduate Laws Programmes (University of London) director, personally congratulated the students on their result and appreciated their hard work and efforts.

SIL Director Syeda Shehrbano Kazim said, “This is the second time that two students from SIL have got First Class Distinctions in the same year. It is gratifying to see our students compete in international exams and excel while also participating in a range of activities like providing pro-bono services at the SIL law clinic, mooting and debating.”