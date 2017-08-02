Three killed, several sustained injuries in rain, storm related incidents 

LAHORE: At least three persons have been killed, while several others sustained injuries in rain and storm related incidents in different areas of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall in various areas of Punjab wreaked havoc. While at least three persons were killed, 14 sustained injuries in a roof collapse and other rain related incidents in Attock, Jhelum and Okara.

A roof of a dilapidated house caved-in in Renala Khurd area of Okara on Wednesday, leaving a woman dead while a child was fatally injured.

Meanwhile, a roof of a house collapsed in Dhok Wahab Deen area of Jhelum, leaving a person dead, while four others sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were pulled out from the debris and rushed to the local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl died of drowning in nullah located in Attock’s Hassan Abdal area. In another roof collapse incident in Kotli Miani area of Sialkot, at least six sustained injuries.

Moreover, road links of several villages of Sialkot and Narowal have been disconnected with other areas due to flash floods and an ongoing spell of rainfall.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES:

The CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in different accidents as a result of torrential rains. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration of concerned districts to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.