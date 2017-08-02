Support democracy, not Nawaz Sharif: Javed Hashmi

By: SHEIKH HAQ NAWAZ

PTI chief Imran Khan is power-hungry

Across-the-board accountability vital for country’s prosperity

Javed Hashmi, a veteran politician, has said that he does not support any political leader but democracy.

“I am a real democrat and anti-dictatorship. I have never been impressed by any dictator. I have a long history of struggling against dictatorial regimes and I am proud of it.”

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Today.

He urged all the political institutes to perform their roles cautiously and stand united for the sake of the national interest.

Javed Hashmi reiterated that all state institutions must exercise their duties within the limits prescribed by law and should refrain from interfering in each others’ businesses.

“No political leader should become the secret or silent agent and spokesman of any state institution only for their personal interests as it’s a gravest political sin in my eyes,” he said.

In response to a question, Javed Hashmi said that “I know Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) very well, I was part of the party and very recently left it due to their behaviour but presently, I favour him because of all the conspiracies hatching against him. I know even some of the major conspirators.”

“I am a democrat and Nawaz was a democratically-elected prime minister so supporting him is must for me and his disqualification is a bad omen for the future of democracy and smooth political process.”

Responding to another question, he said that he was not in favour of the politics of corruption and a supporter of a corrupt prime minister governing the country but there must be concrete evidence against any prime minister being held accountable.

The veteran politician stressed that all the state-institutions must be held accountable so that an honest leadership could come forward and thus the overall performance of all these institutions could get better.

He reiterated that across-the-board accountability is vital for the prosperity, solidarity and the integrity of the country.

“I have worked with PTI chief Imran Khan and he is power-hungry. He doesn’t believe in politics of principles and norms. He wants to get power by any means possible that’s why he is in favour of palace intrigue,” he concluded.