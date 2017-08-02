Some elements want to curtail parliament’s role: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said that in the past, the parliament was not allowed to function properly through undemocratic interventions; now, some corners are again busy to hatch conspiracies to minimise its role.

He said this while addressing a seminar in Quetta on Wednesday organised to pay homage to the martyrs of the August 2016 tragedy.

He said that recent confrontation between institutions is detrimental to the democratic system. He was of the view that the Constitution has laid down parameters for all the state institutions and they should work under the prescribed limits. If they function properly, they would be strengthened, he said.

“Country is facing various challenges like terrorism, extremism, sectarianism and poverty and the Parliament can play an assertive role in this regard”, he added.

He further said that the Constitution provides protection to citizens.

Talking about the August 2016 attacks in Quetta, Rabbani said that the nation has not forgotten the sacrifice of martyrs: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the families who lost their dear ones in the tragic incident”, he added.