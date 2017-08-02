Shehbaz likely to resign as CM Punjab before initiating election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to resign before initiating election campaign for a national assembly seat, sources are reported to have told local media outlet.

In addition, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is also contemplating nominating Shehbaz to contest two other national assembly seats in addition to NA-120 (Lahore) constituency.

However, Shehbaz wishes to contest the by-polls only from NA-120.

A schedule issued by the ECP announced by-polls for Lahore’s NA-120 constituency on September 17. The nomination papers may be submitted between August 10 and 12.

The scrutiny of the papers will be held between August 15 and 17, while the final list of candidates will be issued on August 26.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has nominated Dr Yasmin Rashid to contest by-polls for NA-120.