Seven ‘inefficient’ SHOs suspended, says Sindh home minister

KARACHI: As many as seven Station House Officers (SHOs) have been suspended for their failure to control crime in their respective police domains.

This was confirmed by Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Siyal said: “situation will not get better until punishments are not given,” adding, “The suspended SHOs were working in their professional capacity for the last three months.”

The provincial home minister said that government is putting efforts to bring betterment in the police department. He added that his office is always open to the public.

Sindh government has withdrawn powers of Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja to decide the transfers and postings of senior police officials in the province. Approved by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the order empowers the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of the provincial government to issue the transfers and postings of SPs, SSPs and equivalent officers with direct approval of the chief minister.

“The Sindh chief minister has been pleased to approve that the transfers and postings of Superintendents of Police (BS-18)/ Senior Superintendents of Police (BS-19) and equivalent shall be issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department,” reads the order issued by provincial Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon.

According to the notification, the order is in accordance with Rule 9(2) of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion & Transfer) Rules, 1974.

The government’s order of August 9, 2016, whereby powers were delegated to the IGP for transfers and postings of SPs and SSPs “is hereby cancelled/withdrawn”, reads the order.

Issues between the provincial government and IGP Khawaja surfaced last year, when the latter was sent on ‘forced leave’ in December.