SC to resume hearing of PTI chief’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and including Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab will resume hearing the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s had petitioned to the apex court that Imran should be disqualified for concealing his assets and the ‘foreign funding’ of his party.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the chief justice observed that prohibited funds can be confiscated but there can be no disqualification over the matter as per the law.

Similarly, he stated that in the Representation of Peoples Act, there is nothing documented regarding the consequences of filing a false declaration of party assets.

The bench observed this following claims made by PML-N leader’s legal counsel that the PTI received funds from prohibited sources and thus its chief should be disqualified for not being ‘sadiq’ and ‘amin’ as he hid the true sources of party funds.

Abbasi’s counsel, Akram Sheikh, will continue his arguments today.