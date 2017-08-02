SC appoints Justice Ijazul Ahsan to oversee implementation of Panama case judgment

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ijazul Ahsan will be overlooking the implementation of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. The decision was taken by the apex court today.

Justice Ahsan was one of the five-member of the special SC bench that delivered final July 28 verdict announcing the disqualification of the PM. The bench had unanimously also ruled that references be filed in the accountability court against Sharif and his family and finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday had reached the decision to file four references against Nawaz, his three children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The apex court has allowed six weeks to NAB to file the references in an accountability court in ‘Islamabad/Rawalpindi’. As per the judgment, the court must also reach a decision within six months of being filed