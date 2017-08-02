Rain, gusty winds likely in parts of upper Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon currents continue to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted.

Rain and thundershowers with strong gusty winds are likely at a number of places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions)

Rain in early hours on Wednesday turned weather pleasant in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Heavy downpour with gusty winds was reported in different parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.