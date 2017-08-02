PTI to consider taking legal action against Ayesha Gulalai

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief on Wednesday has summoned party’s review meeting over the scathing allegations of Ayesha Gulalai.

According to details, the meeting is scheduled to be held at 4pm in Bani Gala and will re-evaluate Gulalai’s allegations and the party’s response over it. The party members will also consider the option to practise legal action against the MNA.

Moreover, the incident that occurred with Sheikh Rasheed in parliament will also come under discussion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ayesha Gulalai alleged that the honour of PTI female members is not safe from PTI chairman Imran Khan and his gang. She said that Imran Khan sent ‘indecent’ text messages to female members of the party.

She revealed that the first message she received from Imran Khan was back in October 2013 and many other female members also received those messages. She said that Imran Khan kept Blackberry phone and asks the female members of the party to do the same so that messages couldn’t be traced.

“The messages contained words that nobody’s honour would tolerate. They can be retrieved by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)”, she said.

Ayesha Gulalai said that she had no intentions of joining the ruling party but at least PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could be trusted for honouring women.