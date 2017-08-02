PTI Peshawar women wing warns to move tribal jirga if Gulalai does not take back allegations

PESHAWAR: PTI women wing President Naeema Naz while addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club said that the party wing will move the tribal jirga if Gulalai does not take back her allegations regarding Imran Khan’s misconduct.

Naz went on to question Gulalai as to why she had been quiet all this time if she had received a text message on 2013.

Furthermore, MPA Zareen Zia, while addressing the press conference rubbished Gulalai’s allegations terming them “baseless” and “false”.

Zareen further added that PTI and Imran Khan have always respected women. She further claimed that there are as many as 10 other PTI MPAs in KPK and none of them has a Blackberry.

Zareen observed, “she wanted NA-1 ticket and when it was refused, she left the party” adding that she has left two other parties in the past.

The MPA alleged that Amir Muqam, the provincial president of PML-N, was behind “all this matter”.

Gulalai, the former PTI MNA, announced that she was leaving PTI claiming that there is no respect for women in the party adding that the honour of women is not safe in the party because of Imran Khan.