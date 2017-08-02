PTI official website hacked hours after Ayesha Gulalai’s press conference

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s website, www.insaf.pk was reportedly hacked by ‘Voice of Pakistan’ hackers group hours after Ayesha Gulalai’s press conference.

The hacked website stated that there was no respect for women in PTI. They had also posted former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai’s picture doing the press conference, to show their support. The message also stated, ‘we will never vote for you Imran Khan. Pakistan Zindabad.’

As of now, the web link is being re-directed to a YouTube video link showing a video clip of Imran Khan.

The other day, Gulalai announced that she was quitting PTI alleging that there is no respect for women in the party and that Khan wanted to introduce western culture in Pakistan.She went on to say women workers are “not safe in the party”.

“PTI, especially Imran Khan, has no moral values when it comes to treating their female members. I belong to a tribe from Waziristan and for us Pakhtoons, respect and moral values are everything.”

Claiming that PTI has its own rules and regulations for party tickets, Gulalai said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave her two tickets based on her performance.

“PPP knows how to treat and respect women. BB gave me two party tickets for my talent and performance as a worker,” she added.

The former PTI worker said nepotism is rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has given government contracts worth billions of rupees to his relatives.