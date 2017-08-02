PPP and PML-N want inquiry on Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against Imran

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has praised on Wednesday Ayesha Gulalai, a former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and MNA for who quitting her party last night after throwing serious allegations of misbehaviour against party chief Imran Khan.

Addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, Abbasi called Gulalai his sister and guaranteed her of his complete support.

He said he had already told the nation over a year ago the same charges that have been levelled by Gulalai. He said he will deem the delivery of justice to have been finished in Pakistan if investigations are not conducted into Gulalai’s claims.

He told PTI Chairman Imran Khan to surrender his Blackberry cell phone for the investigation into Gulalai’s allegations.

Gulalai claims the PTI chief ensured that the party’s women members carry a Blackberry device so their chats stay private.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, said a woman would never like to level such allegations unless they were true.

He urged for a thorough investigation to get to the facts of the case, saying He it is sad if this has happened.