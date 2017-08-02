PML-N paid off Ayesha Gulalai to defame Imran Khan: PTI spokesperson

–PTI serves notice to Ayesha demanding apology, resignation

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, on Wednesday, accused former party member Ayesha Gulalai of taking Rs 50 million from ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in order to defame PTI chief Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, he said that she met the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and Amir Muqam before her presser yesterday.

He said the party has issued a “legal notice” to Gulalai for her slanderous campaign against Imran Khan, demanding an apology and resignation from her National Assembly seat.

He argued that whenever there is trouble ahead for Raiwind leadership, they use petty tactics like character assassination. He gave the example the Benazir Bhutto who was insulted in the 1990s with fake photographs. “Husain Haqqani was also involved in the act,” he claimed.

He recalled the NA-88 elections when Tehmina Durrani’s book was used for character assassination. “PML-N was behind wrongly insulting Imran Khan after his entry into politics,” he said. PTI spokesperson said that ex-PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai has also been used for character assassination.

Make Model Town report public

He demanded to make the report of Model Town tragedy public so that the killers of innocent people can be punished. “We demand public after Justice Jaffer Najafi’s report on Model Town tragedy in which several were killed, including women and children. It is our duty to safeguard their rights,” he said.