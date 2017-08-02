Parvez Elahi condemns displaying Sharif’s placards, manhandling of Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader and former deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that the incident with Shaikh Rasheed yesterday should have been controlled. This is the responsibility of the speaker and the administration to provide protection to the honourable members; now even assembly members are not safe.

Talking to media outlets outside the Parliament House (Wednesday), Ch Parvez Elahi said that the speaker should not show partiality, we condemn maltreatment with opposition members of the assembly.

He said photos of a person were brought in the National Assembly; he has been disqualified by the Supreme Court which is the biggest court after Almighty Allah. Thus, bringing such photos in the assembly was all a pre-planned activity to irk other members and should have been avoided.