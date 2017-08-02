PAEC to generate 8800MW electricity by 2030

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) will generate approximately 8800 MW electricity from nuclear resources by 2030.

Official sources Wednesday told APP, that the construction of K2/K-3 is the first major step to achieve the target of 8800 MW nuclear capacity by 2030.

PAEC has been actively engaged in harnessing nuclear power technology. At present, four nuclear plants including KANUPP 100 MW, Chashma C-1 325 MW, Chashma C-2 325 MW and Chashma C-3 340 MW are under its banner.

The construction of fifth nuclear plant, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant unit on the Chashma site is underway while C-4 is on a test run.

Sixth and Seventh Nuclear Power Plants Unit-2 and Unit-3 (K-2 and K-3 are under construction near Karachi. The first concrete pours of K-2 and K-3 were performed on Aug 20, 2015, and May 31, 2016, respectively.

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) at Karachi, Chashma Nuclear Power Unit-2 and Unit-3 (Mianwali) are operating with a gross capacity of 1,090 MW.

KANUPP has already completed forty-five years of safe and successful operation. PAEC is actively planning to develop additional sites to install future nuclear power plants. Sites have been identified throughout the country that are being investigated and acquired for development.