Occupied Kashmir shut-down as protest against killing of Kashmiri youth

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been completely shut down on Wednesday s a protest against the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Pulwama, according to a Kashmir Media Service report.

Internet services have been suspended at the orders of the government and schools and colleges in the valley have been closed until further notice. Most parts of the territory are without any public service as well.

Indian forces martyred two youth on Tuesday after destroying a building with a chemical weapon, whereas another youth was martyred while he was protesting the said killings, according to local media outlets. Due to the killings, several protests were carried out in Pulwama district, where residents clashed with the troops in Harkipora area.

The resistance leadership has appealed to the people to offer funeral prayers for the three martyred youth. In a notice issued by the leadership, the leadership has also urged India to shun its rigid approach towards the Kashmir issue and realise that no peace can ever be achieved in this region unless and until this issue is satisfactorily resolved.