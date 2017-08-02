New federal cabinet likely to take oath today

The new federal cabinet will be sworn in today. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad later during the day.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and finance minister Ishaq Dar will not be part of the interim federal cabinet. Most of the other members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cabinet are expected to retain their portfolios.

Former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday took oath as the new prime minister of the country at the President House Islamabad.

Abbasi took the oath of his office at a solemn ceremony, which had armed forces chiefs, governors, members of the parliament, and prominent political and social figures in presence.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Abbasi. He swept the election with a majority vote, securing 221 of 339 votes.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Naveed Qamar secured 47 votes, whereas Sheikh Rashid bagged 33. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah managed to secure only four votes.

He was elected as the new prime minister following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court last week.