Naeemul Haq says PM Abbasi does not have support in NA

He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does not have a say of his own at all and that Pakistan Muslim League- N chief Nawaz Sharif is still actually controlling the party.

He also added that Imran Khan’s enemies are getting nervous and that a country wide campaign against the PTI leader is now in full bloom.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz while speaking to media outside Supreme Court said that allegations against Nawaz Sharif and his family have not yet been proven.

He said that the case against PTI chief Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen should be heard on daily basis.