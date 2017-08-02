NA speaker refuses action against IK until complaint is filed officially

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has refused to take action over allegations levelled by MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He assured that action would be taken in accordance with law if the matter comes officially. He said it is premature to say whether article 62 and 63 of the constitution applies on Imran Khan. He declined to make any opinion in this regard.

He said that the matter was between two members of the parliament; a member had levelled allegations and no action can be pursued until a complaint is filed officially.

Ayaz Sadiq, justifying spotless character of Imran Khan, said that he was not a man of such kind and he knows him since childhood.

To a question about action against Imran Khan for not casting vote to party candidate for premiership slot, he said action would be taken on the application of party whip. He said action is taken in case a member was present in the house but did not cast vote for his or her party candidate. He said Imran Khan did not come to the House so the action against him was out of the question.

He further said that the electoral reforms bill would be tabled during the running meeting of the National Assembly. He said election commission would kick off its working after approval of the bill.

Talking about Sheikh Rashid, he said Sheikh Rasheed just wanted to appear in the headlines. He said that special instructions were given to security officials of the assembly to escort Sheikh Rasheed to his vehicle but he did not accept the proposal. The security staffers faced bumps and were hit but safely preceded him to his vehicle, NA speaker justified.