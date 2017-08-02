Musharraf willing to return home if govt provides non-arrest assurance: Amjad

ISLAMABAD: APML Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad has stated that former president General retd Pervez Musharraf is ready to return to Pakistan if the government ensures his non-arrest, free movement and provides him with security.

He stated this while addressing a press conference.

He said that if the government does not accede to his request his date of return will be announced in an APML public meeting in Faisalabad on August 12.

“Musharraf is ready to face accountability and we request judges of Supreme Court to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe assets of Gen Musharraf”.

APML also demanded registration of a high treason case against Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. The party also announced a boycott of Jang/Geo Group alleging damages to Kashmir cause.

Dr Amjad said that Musharraf will make an important announcement and APML will prove that it has become the third largest political force in the country and will succeed in 2018 elections.