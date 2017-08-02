Mis-declaration a crime

Perjury is a crime as per laws in existence, apart from being considered immoral. This precedent should be followed by holding all public office holders and statutory bodies, including private registered companies, accountable for making false declarations, defrauding public of lifetime savings or causing financial loss to national exchequer.

It is on record that Chairman NAB, a former retired state employee submitted fake affidavit to claim his pension emoluments, although he was gainfully employed in a state controlled NAB, tasked to conduct accountability. Such irregularities are widespread in Pakistan and beneficiaries include paid or elected public office holders, who have formed a nexus to defiantly violate laws.

Thousands of state employees, having benefitted from allotted subsidized plots, submit falsified affidavits stating that they are not beneficiaries of such allotments to be eligible for another plot. So rampant is this institutionalised corruption that statutory housing societies formed for welfare of paid employees seek applications with down payment for allotment of plots, although they do not physically possess sufficient land for all successful applicants. Instead of clamping down on such criminal fraudulent practices, the powerful Land Mafia within paid bureaucracy has invented scam of “FILES” where instead of titular deeds for real estate plots physically in existence; files are being sold which promise buyer that they will be given a plot when land is in possession.

In August 2008, DHA Valley Islamabad, a statutory housing society, collected down payment from members of general public declared successful in general balloting of applicants who had applied after DHA Islamabad advertised this scheme nationwide. Periodic letters were sent every three months for instalments which informed public that development work is in progress and possession will be handed over in time. In August 2011 payment of final 12 Instalment was postponed and even after elapse of 6 years there is no news from DHA Valley Islamabad. Similarly in April 1989 CDA Islamabad, another Statutory Housing Society sought applications from general public for balloting of plots in E12/4 sector, collected instalments and even after 28 years no plots have been given. Thousands of citizens live in posh housing societies, drive around in expensive limousines, hold membership of elite clubs but have never filed tax returns.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

LAHORE