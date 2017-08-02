Man guns down grandson, injures three of family

KARACHI: A man on Wednesday gunned down his minor grandson and injured three others, including a son, over a domestic dispute in the metropolis city.

Police said that Nasir, currently residing in Muzaffar Colony, Landhi area of Karachi, along with wife and two children, wanted to go to his native town in district Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Ziarat Gul, father of Nasir tried to stop them but they insisted to go which led to dispute after which Ziarat Gul opened fire.

As a result of firing, grandson of the accused was killed while son Nasir, his wife and a daughter were injured.

The body and injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.