Khan’s recurrent take on the war on terror

And his linear thinking

Imran Khan has always maintained that Pakistan’s support to the US in its war on terror in exchange for aid is the root cause of the country’s destabilisation. Similar to his approach on most other strategic matters of the country Khan dismisses all measures being taken by those in charge but provides little insight into what he would do instead.

In his latest interview to The Guardian on the same topic Khan has reiterated his stance on the matter at a time when the US has halted $50 million in military aid to the country citing inadequate action against jihadi groups.

When it comes to matters of policy the PTI chairman, like his party and followers, gives very little consideration to facts and logic. For example he maintains that there was no violence in the country prior to the army entering Fata in 2004 when in fact the army began the Fata and South Waziristan operations in 2001 and 2002 respectively.

As far as alternative strategies go Imran Khan provides an oversimplified solution of negotiating with the terrorists for peace, all of which he believes can be achieved in a matter of 90 days. Perhaps he is unaware of the multiple times these talks fell through due to nonstarters on the Taliban’s list of demands to even begin the process.

The path of negotiations was also the PML-N’s narrative when they came to power in 2013. Very soon the rise in terror attacks and the horrific incident at Army Public School Peshawar finally persuaded the civilian leadership to get on board, including Khan’s PTI.

Now that his singular agenda of somehow ousting Nawaz Sharif from the top office has come to fruition Imran Khan seems to have had a relapse of delusional thinking. How a complete retreat from the current war along with refusing US military aid will “create prosperity and achieve regional peace” needs more explanation by him.

Past and present army operations may not have eradicated terrorism completely but there have been successes. Even the US recognises this which is a fact. Sadly Imran Khan and his party believe in “alternative facts”.