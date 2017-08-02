Justice Ijazul Ahsan to oversee Sharif family’s proceeding in NAB

The Supreme Court has selected on Wednesday Justice Ijazul Ahsan as the monitoring judge for overseeing the performance of the apex court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

Justice Ahsan was also part of the five-member bench that gave the 5-0 verdict against the Sharif family, as well as the three-member special implementation bench which oversaw work of the Joint Investigation Team.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday had decided to file four references against Nawaz, his three children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The court had given the NAB six weeks to file the references in an accountability court in ‘Islamabad/Rawalpindi’. The judgment also directs the relevant court to finish the case in six months.