Irum Azeem Farooque leaves MQM to join PTI

10 seconds ago BY

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member of Sindh Assembly Irum Azeem Farooque, the other day tweeted that she is joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The announcement comes months after Farooque distanced herself from MQM.

Farooque claimed that she had been contacted by PTI leaders and invited to join the party.

Farooque had decided to distance herself from the MQM following an inflammatory speech by the party founder on August 22, 2016.



*

*

Top