Independence Day arrangements reviewed

SUKKUR: Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for celebration of Independence Day on August 14.

During the meeting, it was decided that the main function would be held in Mirpur Mathelo where prominent figures from different walks of life will attend the National Flag hoisting ceremony on August 14, said a statement here on Wednesday.

It was also informed that the contingents of District Police, Pak Army and Rangers, including officers of the district, students from various government and private schools would also participate in different programmes.