Imran submitted fake documents in SC: Hanif Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said PTI Chief Imran Khan had submitted fake documents regarding his party’s foreign funding in the Supreme Court.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court after the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s foreign funding case, he said Imran Khan hid his assets and offshore companies.

He said the PML-N workers were ready for any sacrifice for the country and were also loyal to their leader Nawaz Sharif, while Imran Khan was misleading the new generation.

He asked the PTI leader Khan to speak truth and tell the nation about his alleged relations with a woman, Shashma Kumar, who had helped him in collecting funds from Indians in foreign countries.

He said today the statements of Hakeem Saeed about Imran’s ties with foreigners were placed before the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan had always sold Pakistan and failed to keep his children in the country, he alleged. He said in the past Imran Khan had left playing cricket for Pakistan for Kerry Packer cricket series for money.

Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed abused the judges but no action was taken against them, Abbasi added. He said the youth came to Imran Khan’s public meeting for listening to songs from famous singers, but they were not his voters. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif’s voters were committed to political vision of their leader, he added.

Abbasi said Imran Khan would have to tell about his source of income and the funds spent by Jehangir Tareen and other ATM machines on him. He said the number of development projects undertaken in Rawalpindi were far more than in the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed both could not compete with Nawaz Sharif, who lived in the hearts of the people, he added.

Imran Khan, he alleged, had been involved in attacks on Pakistan Television, Parliament and Supreme Court in 2014 while Nawaz Sharif worked for the country’s development. He said Imran Khan himself accepted that he did not have the details of 136,000 pounds taken from Jemima Khan and he also did not declare his flats in his income tax returns.