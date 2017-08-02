HUM S. Talent: Where talent meets opportunity

Karachi: HUM Network Ltd lately launched a new show, HUM S. Talent which is an attempt to provide a platform to tailor and hone the creative talent of the country.

HUM S. Talent aims to offer the budding talent an opportunity to polish their abilities in the light of reputable professionals of the entertainment industry. It is an effort to encourage young talent nationwide to believe in themselves and their creativity. HUM S. Talent doesn’t ask for anything except for talent and dedication, because, the aim is to give this industry fresh and capable faces.

Where the talent’s dedication is the overriding ingredient for this journey of introducing new faces in the industry, the mission behind this idea remains to exclusively provide an environment that allows individuals to nurture their skills alongside proficient and acclaimed mentors providing assistance and teachings in the fields of acting, modeling and fields related to entertainment industry.

Since acting is hardcore, one needs to stay true to his/her vision to stand out among the rest and HUM S. Talent is the most important platform for the careers of such aspiring individuals to direct and hone their talent.

HUM S. Talent aims to join dots on Pakistan’s entertainment landscape.

For all the talented people who needed the push and recognition, HUM S. Talent is what you have been waiting for.