Gulalai’s claims about Imran Khan should be investigated, says Hanif Abbassi

PML (N) leader Hanif Abbassi says that the Pakistan is in a lot of pain right now due to Ayesha Gulalai’s revelations in her press conference last night.

He said this while addressing the media today. “I had already told everyone about the state of women in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at least a year back,” he added.

He said that Ayesha Gulalai is like a sister to him and what she managed to do yesterday, requires a lot of courage. He also said that PTI had hired Fawad Chaudry to pass derogatory remarks about women.

He requested that this blackberry issue should be properly investigated.