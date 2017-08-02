Gulalai defaming party over refusal of being granted party ticket, says CM Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has rubbished Ayesha Gulalai allegations terming them as an attempt to defame the KPK provincial government.

“About 15 days ago, Gulalai arrived and sought party ticket for constituency NA-1 whereas she was told that only parliamentary party had jurisdiction to distribute tickets. Upon refusal, Gulalai resorted to issuance of naked threats,” asserted CM Khattak.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has extended an invitation to Gulalai to join PML-N.

Gulalai had announced to part ways with PTI claiming that there is no respect for women in the party.

‘I belong to a Pakhtun family and respect and dignity is everything for us’, she stated.