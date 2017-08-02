Five people die in rain-related incidents in parts of Pakistan

Two people were killed in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where heavy rains wreaked havoc on buildings.

Several low-lying areas were affected in Punjab due to heavy rains with strong winds continued in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Hafizabad among other cities and towns. A state of emergency had to be declared in Rawalpindi due to rains.

More than 100 school buildings have been affected in Badin, Sindh.

More rains have been predicted by the Meteorological Department of Pakistan at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions) and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Scattered placed in KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan divisions), FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience more rains as well according to the Met dept.

Rest of the country will mostly experience a hot and humid weather.