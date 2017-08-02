Federal cabinet oath taking ceremony postponed

MURREE: The oath taking ceremony of the federal cabinet has been delayed as the names of potential candidates have not been finalised.

The new date has not been announced till the filing of this report.

The ongoing consultation continues for over four hours now over the names of ministers to be inducted in the new federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet was previously expected to take oath today, a day after PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected as the interim prime minister.

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to the federal ministers handpicked prolonged meeting in Murree.

It should be mentioned here that Abbasi took oath as the 28th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tuesday at an impressive and dignified ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier today, Abbasi arrived in Murree and held a meeting with his party leader Nawaz Sharif at the latter’s residence.

According to our correspondent, apart from the consultations over the federal cabinet, key political issues were discussed in the meeting between Abbasi and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said the formation of the federal cabinet and portfolios of the ministers are also being discussed in the meeting that was also joined by PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Nisar and Shahbaz Sharif.