Fawad Chaudhry asks ECP to disqualify Nawaz from party presidency

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to send a notification disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from party presidency.
The PTI leader was addressing the media, he said that only a person who is eligible to be a MNA can head a party. And since he has been disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, he no longer should be the party’s president.
“PML-N currently is an illegal party. We don’t understand why has ECP is not notified [Nawaz] about party presidency,” Chaudhry said.